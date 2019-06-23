Summer Games Done Quick Starts Today

Speedrunners are once again coming together to complete beloved games in the quickest times possible while raising money for charity now that Summer Games Done Quick is starting up again. The speedrunning event is scheduled to begin today on June 23rd, a day that’ll kick off a full week of speedruns through games old and new. Prizes will be auctioned off while the speedrunners do their thing, and the charity this event will be supporting this year is Doctors Without Borders.

According to the weeklong schedule that’s been set up on the SGDQ 2019 site, the first of many events during Summer Games will start at 9:30 PT when a pre-show starts things off. Thirty minutes later, we’ll see our first game played when speedrunner ChrisLBC plays Spyro the Dragon from the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Games like Portal 2, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, and Streets of Rage will be featured after that, and that’s just the first day of the event. You’ll see all types of games from acclaimed series like Uncharted, Castlevania, and Borderlands throughout the rest of the speedrunning week.

In the time leading up to the event, the Games Done Quick Twitter account has been sharing some behind-the-scenes looks and other updates on the event. If you head to the Games Done Quick Twitch account where you’ll see all the speedruns take place through the stream that’s also embedded above, you’ll notice that a rerun of the SGDQ 2018 event is being played there to get people ready for what’s to come.

Best Buy is also sponsoring Games Done Quick during its summer event and has curated a list of games speedrunning fans might be interested in, some of which are on sale.

“Best Buy is proud to sponsor Games Done Quick,” Best Buy said about the event. “This semiannual weeklong event features fantastic gamers playing speed-running gaming marathons for charity. Since its founding nine years ago, Games Done Quick has raised more than $19 million for various charities such as Doctors Without Borders, the Prevent Cancer Foundation and others.”

Summer Games Done Quick 2019 starts on Sunday and will run until June 30th.