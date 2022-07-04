Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Raises Over $3 Million for Charity

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 -- or simply SGDQ 2022 as it is commonly called -- concluded this past weekend after a week of video game speedruns running 24 hours from June 26th through July 3rd. As usual for Games Done Quick events, this was done in support of raising money for charity, and Summer Games Done Quick 2022 ended up raising a total of $3.01 million for Doctors Without Borders.

More specifically, Summer Games Done Quick 2022 raised a total of $3,016,200 for Doctors Without Borders during last week's event. In total, this brings the grand sum that Games Done Quick has raised over the years since 2010 to over $40 million. In addition to the significant money donated to charity, Summer Games Done Quick 2022 also marked the first time that a Games Done Quick event has been held in person since Awesome Games Dock Quick 2022 in Orlando.

🏁TIME 🏁

#SGDQ2022 has raised a total amount of $3,016,200 for @MSF_USA!



Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and thank you all for your amazing generosity & support❤️#heretogether pic.twitter.com/xSE7es0T4s — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 3, 2022

If you happened to miss the event as it was happening, the various runs from Summer Games Done Quick 2022 have been archived over at the Games Done Quick YouTube channel. Some highlights from the event include an Elden Ring speedrun by HYP3RSOMNIAC, a Metroid Dread speedrun by kekumanshoyu, and an OMORI speedrun by starsmiley. Honestly, there's a whole week's worth of speedruns to check out, and it's hard to go wrong if you simply want to eyeball the ones for video games you are most interested in instead.

As noted above, Summer Games Done Quick 2022 raised a total of $3.01 million for Doctors Without Borders. It was also the first in-person Games Done Quick event since Awesome Games Done Quick 202. The next speedrunning event from Games Done Quick is the Flame Fatales speedrunning event, an all-women speedrunning showcase, from August 21st through August 27th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick right here.

What do you think of the total raised by Summer Games Done Quick 2022? Are you looking forward to the next speedrunning event from Games Done Quick? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out directly and hit me up over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!