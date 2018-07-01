Summer Games Done Quick Concludes With $2.1 Million Raised

Sigh. It was just a few days ago that Summer Games Done Quick was getting started with a number of speedrunners beating games like Super Mario Maker and Cuphead like concentrated ninja masters. And alas, now it’s over.

But boy…did it go out with a bang. By the time Summer Games Done Quick came to a close late last night, the event had managed to raise $2.1 million for Doctors Without Borders. That’s a new record for the group, topping the $1.7 million that was raised with SGDQ 2017.

The event, which took place in Bloomington this year, managed to attract more than 2,200 attendees in person and was a huge draw with consistently high ratings on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick was sponsored by a number of companies this year, which provided prizes and support for particular speedruns. These included Twitch, Humble Bundle, The Yetee, Devolver Digital, Super Meat Boy Forever, Annapurna Interactive, Power Up Audio, Fangamer, World 9, Tokyo Attack!, Viewsonic, Wavedash Games, and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

The event as a whole has managed to raise more than $16 million for Doctors Without Borders along with other charities including Prevent Cancer Foundation, Organization for Autism Research, and CARE. And that total is likely to continue rising in the years ahead, at a record pace.

And, fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer for more Games Done Quick action. The company has confirmed that the next event will be a special GDQ Express set to take place during TwitchCon from October 26 through 28 in San Jose, CA with support going to charities within TwitchCon’s Charity Plaza. After that, the next big week-long event will follow in January 2019, in Rockville, MD. The dates that event will take place are from January 6-13 and will no doubt bring a new slew of games for players to conquer.

We congratulate all the speedrunners that helped raise these record funds, as well as the Games Done Quick crew and supporters in general. Can they rise above $2.1 million for its next go-around? The race will begin again soon enough!

