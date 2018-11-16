‘Sunset Overdrive’ PC Release Confirmed For This Friday

The port of Insomniac Games’ Sunset Overdrive to PC has been one of the worst kept secrets over the past few weeks, as we’ve seen various pieces of evidence indicating that the game would be arriving on the Steam/Windows 10 front this Friday. And now, finally, it looks like Microsoft is ready to make it official.

Xbox spokesman Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb confirmed on his Twitter page that an announcement will be coming tomorrow, with Insomniac Games’ leader Ted Price coming on to talk about the game. More than likely, Hryb will reveal that the game is available that day, and will also detail what players can expect from it.

Check out tomorrow’s This Week on Xbox when we welcome @insomniacgames’ @igTedPrice to talk about @SunsetOverdrive coming to Windows 10 PC. Don’t forget your can of OverCharge Delirium XT. pic.twitter.com/2MpNXFTYss — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 15, 2018

Oh, and Insomniac Games spoke up on the matter as well…

. @SunsetOverdrive is coming to Windows 10 PC tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/e87bZuBJRj — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 15, 2018

An Amazon listing that popped up a few days ago already confirmed a few of these details, indicating that the game will go for $19.99 and will include all its released DLC in the package. Here’s the rundown of what the game is all about, for those that missed its initial release on Xbox One:

Don’t miss the single-player campaign from the game that IGN awarded best Xbox One game of 2014, the game that polygon rated 9 out of 10, and the game that Eurogamer calls “A breath of fresh air.”

In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and sunset city is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure. Embrace the chaos of sunset city through a hyper-colorful, post-apocalyptic single-player campaign and two bonus expansions, mystery of mooil rig and Dawn of the Rise of the Fallen machines. Outgun crazed mutants, homicidal robots, and villainous thugs on your journeys with the included weapons Pack.

An open world with no rules – leap off buildings, run along walls, And grind power lines and rails to destroy your foes from every angle.

Over-the-top weapons – collect and upgrade an arsenal of unconventional weapons that use items like dynamite, fireworks, harpoons, and acid to destroy your enemies.

Mystery of Mooil Rig, Dawn of the Rise of the Fallen Machines and Weapons Pack included

We’ve played the heck out of this game and we can confirm it’s a blast. And with this announcement, more folks will now be able to enjoy it. We’ll see you in the city! (If you’re not too busy with Insomniac Games’ other current masterpiece, Marvel’s Spider-Man, that is.)

Sunset Overdrive is available now for Xbox One and Xbox One X. You can play it on the Xbox Game Pass as well!