‘Sunset Overdrive’ PC Port Imminent With Steam DB Listing

Earlier this month, we found an interesting piece of proof that Insomniac Games’ Sunset Overdrive would be making its debut on PC soon, thanks to an ESRB rating suggesting that it was inbound. But if you need any further evidence that we’ll be getting an announcement soon…boy, do we have it.

A Steamdb listing has appeared online, indicating that Sunset Overdrive is set to make its debut on the service. It doesn’t show the name of the game, but it does show the title screen, and it’s undeniably Sunset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This means the game could make its debut any day now, marking the first time that Sunset Overdrive has arrived on a platform since debuting on Xbox One a few years ago.

So…when will it be announced? Well, funny thing. Microsoft is hosting the X018 event this Saturday, starting at 3 PM EDT. And during that time, it’ll have a handful of new announcements. Sunset Overdrive could easily be amongst them, with Microsoft confirming that it’s available for purchase that day on both Steam and Windows 10. And who knows, it might just give away a few copies for good measure.

Insomniac Games hasn’t said a word about the game, since it’s so busy working on the DLC for its latest release, Spider-Man, for PS4; and Microsoft wouldn’t dare leak out confirmation ahead of a big event like X018. So…we’ll have to wait a few more days to see what happens. But this definitely looks like a lock.

The game is currently priced at $19.99 on Xbox One, and, in case you missed out, here’s its official description:

“Sunset Overdrive transforms an open-world apocalypse into your tactical playground. Zip, grind and wall-run across Sunset City while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive and irreverent adventure in the end times.”

You can watch the trailer above and see what kind of manic action you can expect from the game when it arrives for PC. Meanwhile, you can check out Sunset Overdrive now, either by purchasing the full game or enjoying the Xbox Game Pass!