PlayStation Now Owns Sunset Overdrive, But It Doesn’t Sound Like It Has Plans For It

This week, Sony acquired Insomniac Games, a developer it’s been flirting with acquiring for what feels like a decade or two. And a developer who has made Sony both Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Ratchet & Clank series. However, Insomniac Games also made games for other publishers, including Sunset Overdrive, which Microsoft published as an Xbox One exclusive. That said, while Microsoft published the game, Insomniac Games owns the rights to the franchise, which means Sony now owns Sunset Overdrive. That said, it doesn’t look like the PlayStation makers have any plans for it.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, PlayStation boss Shawn Layden commented on the zany open-world shooter series, which was reminiscent of Jet Set Radio. And judging by Layden’s comments, it’s not a series on PlayStation’s radar.

“That was a great experience for Insomniac and they learned a lot through that, as well. As far as the IP itself, we really haven’t turned over the files on that one to see what that actually means, to be honest. We like what they’ve been doing in the Spider-Man franchise and things like Ratchet & Clank are certainly vital series in the present and future. That’s what we’re concentrating on.”

As you can see, Ratchet & Clank and Spider-Man played probably a pretty big role in the acquisition, and it sounds like there’s plenty more of each franchise to come, which isn’t very surprising. And it’s important to remember that unlike many big developers, Insomniac Games has ample experience with VR, which may have been taken into consideration. In other words, Sunset Overdrive is probably near the bottom of the totem pole, meaning I’ll be surprised if we ever see a sequel.

Sunset Overdrive is currently available on PC and Xbox One.

“In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege,” reads an official story synopsis. “A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure.”