Report: Super Bomberman R Coming to PlayStation 4

The Korean Game Rating Board has rated Super Bomberman R for PlayStation 4, indicating that the Konami-developed title is coming to the Sony console.

As you may know, Super Bomberman R first launched back in March of last year, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, a platform it has remained exclusive for.

At launch, Super Bomberman R was greeted with mostly lukewarm to bad reviews. However, mixed reviews weren’t enough to stop it from selling 39,609 copies in its first week in Japan, which is the highest first-week sales for the series since Bomberman World in 1998 (which sold 76,801 copies at the time). As of April 2017, it has shipped 500,000 copies worldwide, a number that was undoubtedly helped by its nature as a Switch launch title.

It’s important to note that a PlayStation 4 version of the game has yet to be announced, and thus it’s best to take this rating with a grain of salt in the meantime.

The series of Super Bomberman began back in 1983, and has produced a whopping 70 different games across a variety of platforms, including PlayStation ones. As for Super Bomberman R, it is available on the Nintendo Switch at the price-point of $49.99 USD.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of Konami:

About

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.

Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.

Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.

Key Features

3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

Bonus

Gamers now have access to four new stages for battle mode and two new series of accessories for free.

New Stages Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed

2 New Accessories Crown Bomb



Source: Gematsu