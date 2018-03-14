Super Bomberman R Listing Appears On Xbox One Store, Slated For June

Last year, Konami‘s Super Bomberman R made a huge impact on the Nintendo Switch. But it appears that the classic hero may be exploding his way to new platforms.

Just days after we discovered evidence that he could be coming to PlayStation 4, a new product listing on the Xbox One game page suggests that he’ll soon be making his way to Microsoft’s console, just in time for summer.

The listing indicates that Super Bomberman R isset for release on June 11 on Xbox One. The game is sure to feature all of the dynamite action of the original game, but it appears we’re getting some bonus content as well.

The overview suggests that the game will offer a few pre-order items, including a Golden Vic Viper character (to go along with the regular Gradius one already included in the game), as well as “8 Shiny Bomberman Brothers,” who sound like they’ll be limited edition characters.

The listing also confirms that the game will have online multiplayer for two to four players, as well as local multiplayer and co-op support for up to eight players. So, yeah, it’ll totally be a party game.

Here are the features that were listed for the PS4 version, so more than likely, we’ll see these on Xbox One as well.

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.

Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.

Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.

3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

Gamers now have access to four new stages for battle mode and two new series of accessories for free.

New Stages Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed

2 New Accessories Crown Bomb



Konami hasn’t confirmed the game’s release on other platforms just yet, but this listing looks pretty official, so expect some kind of announcement soon.

In the meantime, Super Bomberman R is available now for Nintendo Switch.

