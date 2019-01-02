‘Super Lucky’s Tale’ Could Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

When it released back in late 2017, Super Lucky’s Tale was a fun, colorful platformer for the Xbox One– and one that made good use of Xbox One X’s technology. But now it appears that the little hero might be headed to another platform.

The news comes from Nintendo Everything, which pointed out that concept artist Taylor Smith, who works with Lucky developer Playful Corp, has been talking about the Switch in a couple of his resumes. He notes that he worked on “environmental assets for the upcoming Nintendo Switch port (of Super Lucky’s Tale),” though it has yet to officially be confirmed.

In addition, Jesse Sosa, who previously worked with Playful and now currently serves as outsource manager for Gearbox Software, listed Super Lucky’s Tale on Switch on his Linkedin profile, though we were not able to verify that information at the time of this report.

This is interesting news, as we thought that Super Lucky’s Tale was an exclusive for the Xbox One/Windows 10 platforms as part of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere lineup. But it sounds like the developer wants to see how Lucky fares on another platform; and the Switch is just as good as any.

Super Lucky’s Tale didn’t quite sell gangbusters like other recognizable platforming heroes, but it did suitably well for a new franchise and generated interest in seeing more games like it, even though Playful Corp hasn’t confirmed work on a sequel just yet.

For those that missed it, here’s Super Lucky Tale‘s official description from the Xbox page:

Super Lucky’s Tale is a delightful, playground platformer for all ages that follows Lucky, the ever-optimistic, energetic, and lovable hero, on his quest to find his inner strength and help his sister rescue the Book of Ages from Jinx. Jinx is the scheming and mysterious villain trying to reshape the world, but for what reason?

Along the way, encounter a hilarious supporting cast of friends and adversaries. Lucky must confront the nefarious Kitty Litter, Jinx’s mischievous kids – self-taught villains who might not be getting Jinx’s plans quite right. Lucky meets friends and allies along the way too. He meets misplaced Yetis, Kookie Spookies, a village of farming worms, and other colorful friends inhabiting the Book of Ages.

Test your skills with puzzles and nerve-wracking obstacle courses. Explore hidden secrets of new worlds with Lucky’s signature burrow move. Dive into unpredictable foxholes, or try devilish side scrolling challenge levels to unlock additional rewards.

Head back to the era of classic platformers with challenges players of all skill levels and all ages can enjoy.

We’ll let you know once the developer confirms the port for Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, you can enjoy Super Lucky’s Tale on Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows 10.