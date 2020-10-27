New Super Mario 3D All-Stars Update Makes One Major Change

✖

Super Mario 3D All-Stars players will soon be able to seriously mess with the collection's camera controls. Nintendo announced today that a new free update for the title, which is set to release on November 16th, will add new inverted camera controls to the group of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.

This, of course, should be an immensely popular update for those folks out there that prefer inverted controls. While ComicBook.com's own reviewer didn't have much problem with the camera while playing, it has to be disorienting to play basically all video games a certain way and then not actually be able to do so in a collection of extremely popular titles.

A free software update is coming to #SuperMario3DAllStars on 11/16 that adds a new inverted camera control setting for all three games. pic.twitter.com/06y4IAenCk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2020

Here's how Nintendo officially describes Super Mario 3D All-Stars:

"Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off."

As noted above, Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The collection is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and will be available through "approximately" March 31, 2021, according to Nintendo. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

