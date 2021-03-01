Nintendo Leak Seemingly Reveals Cut Toadette Content From Super Mario 3D World

✖

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury may have just released on the Nintendo Switch with a whole lot of new content, but it looks like Nintendo may have planned to include even more new additions than what we ended up with. If a new data leak is accurate, it seems like an all-new playable character for Super Mario 3D World was at one point in the works at Nintendo.

Dug up by @Nickoloxx over on Twitter, a number of files and animations buried within Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury point to the fact that Toadette was at one point going to be a playable character. While no Toadette character models were found in the data, a single voice line was unearthed, which adds even more credibility to the leak. Nickoloxx was even able to capture the voice and share it in an accompanying video on social media.

I've been doing some digging through SM3DW's files, recently.

Toadette was going to be playable at some point. So far I've found a few traces of her in the player files.

She has a voice line for being selected, and I also found 214 player animations.

No models however. — Nickolox (@Nickoloxx) February 17, 2021

As for why Toadette might have never made the cut in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, well, it’s hard to say. Clearly, there’s enough information here showing that Nintendo put enough work into the character to bring her into the game in some capacity. But like we’ve seen with data leaks in the past, something clearly just didn’t work out internally which led to her being scrapped.

Fortunately, Toadette not being included in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury isn't something that dragged the game down. In fact, we were quite high on the new Nintendo first-party title. In our own review from Marc Deschamps, he awarded the game with a score of 4.5 out of 5 saying that all around, it is an "excellent package." So if you're looking to pick up something new on your Switch right now, it would definitely be at the top of our recommendation list.

So how do you feel about this data leak? Do you wish Toadette would have made the cut in Super Mario 3D World, or are you fine with the game as it is? Be sure to give me your thoughts down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

