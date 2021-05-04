Super Mario 64 Is Now Playable Via Web Browser

✖

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was delisted on Nintendo Switch a few short weeks ago, but those that missed out can still check out Super Mario 64 on their web browser! The Nintendo 64 classic has been uploaded by the Super Mario 64 decomp project, so it hasn't gotten Nintendo's seal of approval. As such, it's likely just a matter of time before it gets taken down by the company, as it tends to be extremely protective of its intellectual property. The game can be controlled via keyboard, but players can even use a compatible controller, if they so please! The game can be found right here.

Originally released alongside the Nintendo 64 in 1996, Super Mario 64 redefined the platforming genre. After 11 years of 2D platforming, Mario's switch to the 3D perspective was a great risk that paid off well for Nintendo. At the time of its release, the game felt like a massive technological leap forward for Nintendo, showcasing the power of the N64 hardware. Of course, that makes it all the more amusing that it can now be played inside a web browser!

The reason Super Mario 64 was such a great success is because it offers an experience that feels faithful to the Mario games that came before it, while pushing the series forward in an unprecedented way. After all these years, Super Mario 64 hasn't aged quite as well as other 3D Mario games have, but it remains incredibly compelling.

The browser version of Super Mario 64 is still live as of this writing, so fans dying to revisit the Nintendo 64 classic (maybe while they're supposed to be working) can do so now! Of course, this also might be the perfect opportunity for gamers that have never had the chance to check out Mario's first 3D adventure. Since it's no longer available on Switch, this really is the next best thing! Of course, it will only be up for so long, so those interested will definitely want to do so quickly.

[H/T: Nintendo Life]