We’re Teaming Up With Dark Horse for a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Encyclopedia Giveaway!

Dark Horse Comics and Nintendo have teamed up for the ultimate present for the Super Mario Bros. lover in your life! With the holiday season just around the corner, we here at ComicBook have teamed up with Dark Horse ourselves to give the gift of Mario in the best way possible: With a giveaway!

We’ve got three hard copies of the incredible collectible guide that’s filled from cover to cover with details you could only ever imagine! Test that Super Mario Bros. knowledge and learn even more about the incredible world that Nintendo gave us since its humble beginnings in 1985.

“Super Mario Encyclopedia is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games,” the listing reads, “from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!”

Ever since this franchise launched in 1985, it has taken the gaming world by storm! From then until now, we’ve had so many incredible adventure focused on our beloved plumber. From saving the princess, to getting dirty on that race track, to even getting in touch with our creative side – there’s so much that the Super Mario franchise gave us and this encyclopedia is the perfect chance to celebrate it all!

Interested in winning a copy of the hard back Super Mario Bros Encyclopedia? Follow me and ComicBookNOW over on Twitter for a chance to win! Simply follow the instructions on this post here and winners will be announced on December 19th!

Don’t want to wait to see if you won? You can get your own copy right here!