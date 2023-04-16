The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Record-Breaking Second Weekend Box Office Revealed

After a record-breaking opening weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will break more records in its second weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will have the best second-weekend total ever for an animated movie, earning $87 million in its second weekend to surpass the $85.9 million earned by Frozen II in its second weekend in 2019. That'll create a gulf between it and box office openers The Pope's Exorcist and Renfield, and returning films John Wick: Chapter 4 and Air, which fill out the top five. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is another situation where critics and audiences disagree. The film has a mixed critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the consensus reads), but a strong audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review, suggesting longtime Mario fans will get the most out of it: "Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'" The Super Mario Bros. Movie is playing now in theaters. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Photo: Nintendo, Universal) Week Two

Weekend: $87 million



$87 million Total: $347.8 million With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed The Super Mario Bros. Movie from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The film's voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

2. The Pope's Exorcist (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $9 million Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist for the Vatican, battles Satan and innocent-possessing demons. A detailed portrait of a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. Julius Avery directed The Pope's Exorcist, based on the memoirs of Father Gabriele Amorth, published as An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories., The film stars Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero.

3. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Four

Weekend: $8.9 million

$8.9 million Total: $160 million

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

4. Renfield (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $7.77 million Renfield, the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he's ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. Chris McKay directed Renfield from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley, based on a story by Robert Kirkman, and inspired by the characters created by Bram Stoke rin his 1897 novel Dracula. It also serves as a sequel to the 1931 Dracula movie. The movie stars Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Nicolas Cage.

5. Air (Photo: Amazon Studios) Week Two

Weekend: $7.72 million



$7.72 million Total: $33 million Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Ben Affleck directed Air from a screenplay by Alex Convery, based on true events. The movie stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.

6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Photo: Aidan Monaghan) Week Three

Weekend: $7.3 million

$7.3 million Total: $74 million

$7.3 million Total: $74 million

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from a screenplay they co-wrote with Michael Gilio, based on a story by Gilio and Chris McKay, inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game and set in its Forgotten Realms campaign setting. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

7. Suzume (Photo: CoMix Wave Films) Opening Weekend

Total: $5 million A modern action adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the other side that are releasing disasters all over in Japan. Makoto Shinkai directed Suzume. The English voice cast includes Nichole Sakura, Josh Keaton, Jennifer Sun Bell, Roger Craig Smith, Amanda C. Miller, Roalie Chiang, Allegra Clark, Cam Clarke, Joe Zieja, Lena Josephine Marano, Mela Lee, and Bennet Hetrick.

8. Mamma Mafia (Photo: Bleecker Street) Opening Weekend

Total: $2 million A mild-mannered suburban mum unexpectedly inherits her late grandfather's mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm's trusted consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone's expectations as she finds herself stuck in the middle of a deadly mob war. Catherine Hardwicke directed Mamma Mafia from a screenplay by Michael J. Feldman and Debbie Jhoon. The films tars Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci, and Sophia Nomvete.

9. Scream VI (Photo: Paramount) Week Six

Weekend: $1.42 million

$1.42 million Total: $106.7 million Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed Scream VI from a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.