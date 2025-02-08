Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games Rumored to Include Series Fans Haven’t Seen in Nearly 10 Years

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games could include a new game in a series that Nintendo fans haven’t seen in nearly 10 years and that can trace its roots back to 1993 and the SNES. So far, the only Nintendo Switch 2 game Nintendo has announced is a new Mario Kart. This is one of eight confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games. That said, there will no doubt be more Nintendo Switch 2 games announced by Nintendo between now and the release of the new Nintendo console. This could include news games in The Legend of Zelda series, new Mario games, a new Animal Crossing, a new Fire Emblem, and many other games. According to one rumor though, the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 may include a series that nostalgic Nintendo fans will remember fondly, but more modern Nintendo fans may have no experience with.

The Nintendo series in question debuted back in 1993, and then got subsequent releases the following years: 1997, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2011, and 2016. As that timeline suggests, it was once a staple Nintendo series, but it has faded to the background. Not only has it not received a new release in almost a decade, but its last outing out was a bad outing, and this may explain why it’s been on ice since. Whatever the case, a new rumor claims it’s coming out of its hibernation.

For the Nintendo fans that have not connected the dots yet, the series is Star Fox. It is rumored that, for the first time since Star Fox 64, a new Star Fox game is being internally developed at Nintendo itself. Despite this, it will apparently be a sequel to a pre-existing Star Fox game rather than a reboot, which some have been anticipating from the series when it does resurface. The last thing the rumor mentions is that online multiplayer is a major part of the game.

The source of this rumor is Zippo, a source that has proven both reliable in the past but who has also been off the mark in the past as well. This particular rumor is not brand new, but was rather shared at the start of 2024. This is where things get even more interesting.

At the time it was claimed the game was in development for Nintendo Switch 2 and set to release within the next 12 months. This was when it was widely reported the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to release at the end of 2024. Obviously, the console was delayed to 2025. That said, if this rumor is true, then this Star Fox game is no doubt ready to go by now, and will no doubt end up being a Nintendo Switch 2 game as a result. Now, this is just dot connection and speculation, but if the intel is good then it seems this is a forgone conclusion.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have are rumors and speculation, but it is more than Star Fox fans have had in a while. And if it is true the game is being internally developed, it could be the start of a new era for the franchise.

