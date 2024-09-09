Super Mario Bros. Wonder Getting Talking Plushies

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When Super Mario Bros. Wonder released on Nintendo Switch last year, the game was set in a new location known as the Flower Kingdom. The game's developers came up with a number of new elements that fit that theme, including the chatty Talking Flowers and the Wonder Flower mechanic. This November, Japanese company San-ei Boeki will be producing new plushies based on the game, and fans will be able to scoop up both a Talking Flower as well as a Wonder Flower. The Wonder Flower plush doesn't have any special features (lights would have been nice), but the Talking Flower will repeat 18 lines from the game, with options for both Japanese and English.

Images of the two plushies from Super Mario Bros. Wonder can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo, San-ei Boeki)

As can be seen in the image, the Wonder Flower plush is about 18 centimeters tall (a little over 7 inches), while the Talking Flower plush is a little shorter at 14 centimeters (about 5 and a half inches). Pricing has not been revealed just yet, and it's unclear if either of these plushies will receive a release in North America. However, it's a safe bet that fans will be able to track them down through various import websites. The two plushies aren't set to be released until November, so fans of Super Mario Bros. Wonder have some time to figure out a place to purchase them.

It's somewhat surprising we haven't seen more merchandise from Super Mario Bros. Wonder just yet! The Talking Flowers were a big hit with players, and it seems like the kind of thing that would translate well to a LEGO set, or possibly an amiibo. For those that haven't played the game, the Talking Flowers act almost like commentators, offering hints and humor at various points in each level. All of the English lines for the Talking Flowers were recorded by actor Mick Wingert. During the game's development, Nintendo considered a live commentary feature for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but that concept eventually evolved into the Talking Flowers that players came to know and love.

Are you interested in adding either of these Super Mario Bros. Wonder plushies to your collection? Have you played the game on Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]