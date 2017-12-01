Nintendo Shows Off Exactly What The Super Mario Cereal Amiibo Does

Super Mario cereal is a thing now and it actually holds a pretty nifty surprise. Each box acts as an Amiibo to unlock certain in-game specialities. Though, we still think they missed out on the opportunity to call them “Mario-Os”.

Thanks to a new blog post, we finally have an idea of what the Amiibo actually does. A little disappointing, but still good for those grinding for coins or hearts:

“With Super Mario™ Cereal, Nintendo and Kellogg’s have teamed up to take fans on a breakfast odyssey that will continue long after the cereal box is empty. In addition to collectible Super Mario Odyssey box art, each Super Mario Cereal box functions as an Amiibo accessory, making breakfast a more playful experience.

The limited-edition cereal box will begin hitting store shelves across the U.S. as early as Dec. 11. Those playing the Super Mario Odyssey game can tap the cereal box on the Nintendo Switch system, like you would an Amiibo, to receive gold coins or a heart in the game. Even the cereal itself has a Super Mario twist, with colorful power-up marshmallows and a blast of mixed berry flavor in every box.”

Regardless of what the “Amiibo” itself does, it is a neat idea to coincide with the wildly successful Nintendo Switch launch, and the overwhelmingly positive Super Mario Odyssey reception. A lot of the old Nintendo nostalgia comes from collecting the game guides, the little figures, the cereal prizes hidden at the bottom of the box. With the price being that of a normal brand of breakfast cereal, you really don’t have anything to lose. Plus, the cereal itself just looks delicious!

The cereal itself will be available December 11th.