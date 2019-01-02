This Video of Icing a Super Mario Cookie Will Make You Hungry

A cookie connoisseur created a treat modeled after Nintendo’s iconic character that’s sure to make people hungry for cookies and more Mario games after they’re finished watching it.

The video below comes from Amanda Darrow, but Instagram users might better recognize the account as the.cookieholic, a source for all kinds of different cookie creations that are almost too impressive to be eaten. The Instagram account originally released the video back in November of 2018, but it made the rounds again recently to bring attention to the cookie idea and reveal it to many people for the first time.

Darrow’s video was released on November 16th, the same day as Shigeru Miyamoto’s birthday. Miyamoto is the creator of Mario and is responsible for the Super Mario Bros. that the character spawned and is one of the more recognizable names within Nintendo. The video and the cookie were dedicated to Miyamoto, but Darrow acknowledged that it was a challenge and said characters were difficult to create.

The video is far from the first time that Mario’s been transformed into something unexpected given how many games his character’s appeared in with Super Mario Odyssey in particular causing him to take on the form of many different things, but it’s also far from the first cookie character video Darrow’s shared. Other creations include every thing from festive cookies to Spider-Man to Mickey Mouse, all of those videos showing off the pastry projects seen through the.cookieholic’s Instagram account.

Mario’s most recent video game appearance has been in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a game which was reviewed here and just wrapped a special Spirit event which was centered entirely around Mario and the different games he’s been in.