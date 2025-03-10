One of the Strangest Mario Spin-Offs Isn’t as Bad as Nintendo Fans Remember

Mario Day has arrived and is a celebration of the future and past of Nintendo’s mascot across numerous different games. Whether those be newer titles like Mario & Luigi: Brothership or older games such as Super Mario 64, there is no better time to dive back into the world of the Mario franchise than on March 10th. While most are keen to take advantage of the 24 mainline Super Mario games, several spin-offs have kept the Super Mario magic alive during the downtimes between the bigger installments. Many Nintendo fans swear by choices like Luigi’s Mansion or Super Mario RPG, but let’s not forget one of the true icons of the 1990s: Hotel Mario.

If you haven’t heard of it, you’re in luck because many will tell you that this Super Mario game isn’t the best example of the series’ overwhelming positive resume. Created for the Philips CD-i in 1994, Hotel Mario was developed by Philips Electronics after acquiring the rights to the Super Mario and Legend of Zelda games after its plans of bringing a CD-ROM add-on to the SNES failed. While Hotel Mario didn’t receive much traction or interest in North America since many weren’t playing the CD-i system, it has gained some attention over time due to its pixelated and cheesy cutscenes.

Hotel Mario was only released for the CD-i and hasn’t appeared on any Nintendo consoles.

Hotel Mario continues the traditional storyline of Mario and Luigi going on a journey to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser, but it also has a twist. Bowser and his seven Koopalings have taken over the Mushroom Kingdom and have turned it into a Klub Koopa Resort, spanning seven hotels with one holding Peach inside. The gameplay is rather simple, as the goal is to close all the doors on each floor of the hotel. Each hotel has 10 stages except the final hotel, which has 15. Every hotel is different, spanning across different areas of the Mushroom Kingdom and honing in on the meta references to actual hotel chains across the globe. As you make your way through the floors via elevator, enemies will reopen the doors, making it more of a challenge than a simple walk in the park.

The animation of Hotel Mario is a work in progress, which is kind of enjoyable to watch. While many might think this game was a piece of toasted Sourpuss Bread, the gameplay and premise are quite fun. It’s a unique take on the traditional Mario game that wasn’t too ambitious but didn’t feel out of touch. Sure, maybe you’d much rather spend your days lounging at the High-ate Regency Hotel or Thump Castle Hotel, but there’s something cool about Hotel Mario’s style.

While only those with the CD-i can play Hotel Mario, many have stated that it would be cool to see it come to the Nintendo eShop or be a part of the Nintendo Switch Online titles, which has yet to add the CD-i. Looking past the uneasy script and cutscenes, Hotel Mario isn’t a bad game but perhaps a remodel could ease the troubles of the Nintendo guests.