Super Mario Land 2 Gets Colourful New Fan-Made Remake

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins first graced Game Boy’s everywhere back in 1992. The game is a classic and a thoroughly enjoyable experience for Mario fans. One ROM creator by the name of Toruzz has released a new way to play the GB classic, with this colourful new remake of the delightful game that can be played now. This hack was fully released on December 25th, so Merry Christmas to nostalgic gamers everywhere. See it in action in the video below:

For more about the game itself:

“Temper tantrum tyrant seizes Super Mario Land! In this Game Boy adventure, Mario faces off against his evil rival Wario, who has captured Mario Land and turned it into his private playground. To toss Wario off his ill-gotten throne, Mario must search several worlds for six golden coins that unlock the gate to Mario’s castle.

A mob of monsters, old and new, seek to stop him. Along the way, through six zones, Mario can nab Power Mushrooms, Super Stars and Fire Flowers for extra power. And if he eats the Magic Carrot, he’ll turn into a high-flying hare. The battery pack saves your game in progress in this expansive Game Boy adventure.”

The game itself was later released for the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation and is still hailed to this day as a fantastic installment to this beloved series. To check out, and download, the ROM for yourself, you can get it right here from ROMHacking. As for the creator himself, he has provided other works as well, including translation for Zelda no Densetus: Yume o Miru Shima DX, as well as another hack for Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX.