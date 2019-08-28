Super Mario Maker 2 Player Creates Impressive Avengers: Endgame Level

With the launch of Super Mario Maker 2 earlier this year, players on Nintendo Switch have been letting their creativity flow into creating some of the most interesting levels they can think of. Of course, it’s always fun to jump into the game and take on levels that others have created, whether it’s something incredibly difficult or maybe just something for laughs. Either way, there is no shortage of levels for fans to enjoy. That said, one player has taken it upon themself to create a level based on the massively popular Avengers: Endgame, and it’s rather impressive.

Reddit user “KingBooDude” took their creation to the Marvel Studios subreddit recently to share it with other fans. As can be seen in the post below, there are even drawings that go along with the level that give players an idea of which parts of the film the level takes its inspiration from. According to them, they had to reupload the level “due to an oversight.” However, they’ve brought it back with the new drawings that can be seen. “Turn on comments when you start the level,” they said. “The first part of the level is the Avengers theme song, and the second part is the time heist plot of the movie.”

For those who want to give the Avengers: Endgame level a try, the code is VP2-R04-QVG. In case you don’t know what Super Mario Maker 2 is all about, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Super Mario Maker 2 overall is entirely worth your time if you enjoyed the first game or if you’ve ever had a favorite Mario game that stood out to you, especially since the game encompasses worlds that come from the original Super Mario Bros. experience to more modern versions. Other games in the past have attempted and failed to make enjoyable experiences out of player-driven content while placing the onus on the community, Super Mario Maker 2 is a prime example of what that strategy looks like when it works. Considering the thriving community the Nintendo Switch boasts, this feels like a game that’s in no risk of running out of content for the foreseeable future.”

Super Mario Maker 2 is currently available on Nintendo Switch. For even more on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

