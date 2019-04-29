Super Mario Maker 2 Pre-Orders Include a Stylus

After Nintendo announced Super Mario Maker 2 earlier this year, they officially revealed the release date for the follow-up to the 2015 hit title just a few days ago. In addition to this, especially with the game only a couple months away, pre-orders are available for players who just can’t wait to get their hands on the game. What comes with said pre-orders, however, may be a surprise to some fans. Nintendo also unveiled that a pretty stylish stylus will be included for those who pre-order Super Mario Maker 2, which means the building involved in the game is about to get a whole lot more serious.

Nintendo recently held an earnings call, where they may have unveiled why the stylus will be included with pre-orders of Super Mario Maker 2. “This title is filled with new gameplay mechanics and new ways to play that were not previously available in the series,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukama said. “The game takes full advantage of the features of Nintendo Switch to allow anyone to freely create and play their own custom Super Mario levels.”

Super Mario Maker 2 is set to arrive on June 28th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are live now. For more on the upcoming game:

“The Mario experience of your dreams has arrived and is bursting with creativity… including yours! Play a near-limitless number of intensely creative Super Mario levels from players around the world. It’s easy enough to create your own levels with the Wii U GamePad controller that it may feel like you’re simply sketching out your ideas on paper, but you can now bring enemies and objects into a playable course in ways you could only dream of before. What was impossible in traditional Mario games is now impossibly fun, so let your imagination run wild!”

