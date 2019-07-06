“Steamed Hams” But It’s a Super Mario Maker 2 Course

Some memes simply will not die. Take, for example, the now-iconic “Steamed Hams” skit from The Simpsons. While it’s waxed and waned in popularity over the years since originally airing in 1996, it’s seen a resurgence in the past couple years as the Internet sunk its collective teeth into it. In short, practically anything can be “Steamed Hams” now, including but not limited to a new Super Mario Maker 2 course.

The popularity behind the “Steamed Hams” scene from the 1996 Simpsons episode “22 Short Films About Springfield” is relatively easy to understand. It’s patently absurd, with several delightful line deliveries and surreal set decisions. In the scene, Principal Seymour Skinner has invited Superintendent Chalmers over to “an unforgettable luncheon,” only for things to quickly go south. After burning the meal in his oven, Skinner slips out of the kitchen window to purchase food from the nearby Krusty Burger. Chalmers catches him, and it leads Skinner down a spirally pit of lies that ends with him suggesting the northern lights are somehow contained within his kitchen — which is actually on fire.

If that incredibly recap doesn’t capture the skit’s brilliance for you, you can check out the scene in question below:

Around the beginning of 2018, this scene took on a new life when the Internet at large begin remixing it in various ways. “Steamed Hams but it’s X” became a popular format, with several video games like Metal Gear Solid and Danganronpa being used as inspiration. Basically, the content itself would still featured all the hallmarks of the “Steamed Hams” skit, but in the format of whatever else.

Which is why it makes sense that there would now be one of these for Super Mario Maker 2, which allows players to create their own Mario levels using a number of blocks and objects and items. “Steamed Hams” makes for a natural conclusion to this creative freedom; all it took was crafting the likenesses of Chalmers and Skinner using Mario bits and pieces. You can check out an image of the level below:

According to the person that shared the level on Twitter, it is available on Super Mario Maker 2‘s via the ID 2WN-XWF-W8G.

Super Mario Maker 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch.