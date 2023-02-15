New Super Mario Movie Poster Reveals Bowser's Army

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the forces of Bowser are in search of the Power Stars as they make their way through the Mushroom Kingdom. While Bowser's forces are usually found in small groups in the Nintendo games, a new poster from Illumination Entertainment showcases the numbers that Mario and Princess Peach will be up against! In the poster, Bowser and Kamek can be seen standing in front of a massive crowd of Koopa Troopas. If Mario is going to save the day, he'll have to learn quickly how things work in the Mushroom Kingdom!

The new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Bowser knows how to bring the crowd.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/xJ0hyD6qc8 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 15, 2023

The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sees Bowser and his forces arrive in an ice-covered kingdom inhabited by penguins. While the penguins attempt to fight back with a barrage of snowballs, Bowser's fiery breath makes short work of his opponents. His forces don't actually do much in the trailer, with Bowser and Kamek causing most of the destruction seen. Of course, Mario could take out a lot of Koopa Troopas with one well-placed jump in the video games, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case in the movie, as well.

So far, Bowser looks like an intimidating threat in the movie! In the Mario video games, the King of the Koopas often shifts between powerful threat and comic relief, but it seems The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be leaning into the former, rather than the latter. With Jack Black voicing the villain, there's a good chance we'll get some humor out of the character as well, but that hasn't been showcased very much from the first two trailers. With The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to release on April 7th, Nintendo fans won't have to wait too much longer to see how the adaptation handles these characters!

What do you think of The Super Mario Bros. Movie so far? Are you getting excited for the movie's release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!