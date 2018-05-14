Here’s What Nintendo’s Mario Would Look Like Without His Hair

We’re used to how certain characters look in video games, right? And if they’re altered ever slightly, sometimes it can throw us for a loop.

For instance, remember when people freaked out over the cel-shaded visual style adopted by The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker? Yeah, something like that.

Over on Reddit, someone has managed to do just that as they’ve posted a picture of what Nintendo’s Mario would look like if he shaved off his mustache and hair. And, um…well…

You can see the rendered image for yourself below. Obviously the plumber outfit is familiar, along with the traditional “M” logo hat. But take a good look at Mario’s face as well as his missing sideburns.

He almost looks like Elmer Fudd or even Sluggo from the old Nancy cartoons, doesn’t he?

The rendering has gotten a lot of attention from fans when it was posted on Twitter. And we even posted some of the best reactions to it below.

you’ve cursed me with this image — Ayub // ME | Avian (@avianmessiah) May 13, 2018

maybe he went insane like that guy in the wall pic.twitter.com/Fnc5PpoLm0 — Give me liberty or give me donuts (@november17) May 13, 2018

It’s-a me! Chemo has been very difficult. — jrank (@dessicant) May 13, 2018

So this is why babies cry when daddy shaves — amy d (@AmyDentata) May 13, 2018

Decided to draw some Mario hair pic.twitter.com/m3koYbBzKD — Darius Kazemi (@tinysubversions) May 13, 2018

It’s hard to tell who the original artist is at this point, but it looks like it’s the work of Justice for bald Mario, an artist who specializes in a lot of bald characters. Oh yeah. We mean a lot. Here’s a couple of examples.

Classic Sonic the Hedgehog (Render from Sonic Forces) pic.twitter.com/ehrjfeDynP — Justice for bald Mario (@yourfavisbald2) December 1, 2017

Yu Narukami (Persona 4) pic.twitter.com/G9ZKbRnD1Y — Justice for bald Mario (@yourfavisbald2) May 10, 2018

So if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be jumping back into Super Mario Odyssey and remembering what he actually looks like. Remember, beardos, don’t shave what works for you.