Last Chance To Score ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ For 20% Off With Prime

Super Mario Odyssey hits the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, October 27th. That means today is likely the last opportunity Amazon Prime members will have to order the game with a 20-percent discount. Don’t have a Switch yet? No worries – we have you covered there too.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Amazon Prime members can pre-order physical copies of Super Mario Odyssey here for $48. Considering that the digital version of the game will take up around 22-percent of the Switch’s memory, getting a physical copy might be a good idea if you don’t have a big MicroSD card. Plus you can sell it down the line. If you haven’t been able to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, Amazon has those in stock as well. The options include:

• Nintendo Switch – Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con

• Nintendo Switch – Gray Joy-Con

• Nintendo Switch – Super Mario Odyssey Edition