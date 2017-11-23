Super Mario Odyssey Players Are Cheating With This Strange Glitch

Some Super Mario Odyssey players are using an interesting glitch to help them fudge their jump rope scores during one of the new Mario title’s mini-games.

In New Donk City, you’ll find a jump rope challenge that’s as simple as it sounds. You jump the rope, and your score is tallied and compared to others on the mini-game’s leaderboards. Unfortunately, the highest scores don’t mean much anymore now that you can easily reach a score of 99,999 through some patience and button finagling.

The video above from A+Start’s “Son of a Glitch” video series shows you exactly how to replicate the glitch and reach those lofty jump rope numbers. After performing a specific series of commands when speaking to the Talkatoo, players quickly realized that some interested outcomes would occur. One of these was a situation that resulted in your camera being locked, and that’s exactly what you’ll need to do in order to properly execute this glitch.

Once you complete the glitch while carefully maneuvering yourself to where the jump rope mini-game takes place, you’ll find yourself hovering above the jump rope, safe from its touch. Though the jump rope will be swinging beneath you, Mario being positioned above the jump rope is all it takes to have the mini-game register a successful jump. This means that once you’ve locked the camera and are suspended in mid-air, all you have to do is leave Mario in that position to watch your jump count slowly rise to the highest possible score. The video states that it’ll take you a whopping 16 hours to reach that score, a duration that seems like a long time to wait for a score that’s meaningless once everyone knows about the cheat.

The glitch only affects the integrity of the leaderboards for the most part, but the jump rope challenge can also be attempted to earn yourself some Power Moons. Only 30 and 100 jumps each are needed to earn those though, so it’s not like you’re cheating your way to some feat that would be impossible on its own.

Nintendo may end up patching the glitch eventually to correct the standings, so check the leaderboards often to get your name up there as soon as you can.