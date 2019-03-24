‘Super Mario Party’ Receives First Update Five Months After Launch

Super Mario Party arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in October 2018, and players have been having with the game ever since. That said, one thing has remained absent in the past five months that may have been cause for concern for some players. In all of the time since its release, Super Mario Party had not received a single update. This is certainly interesting, especially in a day and age when games are dropping multi-GB patches upon launch. Nope, not Nintendo. Instead, they have waited a bit of time to make sure what they added to the game was the right thing.

Now is when things get a bit more intriguing. It’s been over five months since Super Mario Party launched, Nintendo has finally released the game’s first update, and it contains all of one item. That’s right, a patch five months in the making (let’s hope it didn’t take that long) contains one fix, and it’s not even that great. In fact, here it is – the Super Mario Party version 1.0.1 patch note:

Fixed an issue with Online Mariothon in which ranking data was not displaying properly.

That’s it. That’s the version 1.0.1 patch note for Super Mario Party on the Nintendo Switch. Most players were likely expecting a bit more after five months of waiting for the game’s first update, but that simply did not come true. Instead, fans are now left wondering if Nintendo is not as interested in supporting the title anymore, or if they just think it’s perfect the way it is. Either way, we can only hope the 1.0.2 patch has a bit more meat on its bones.

Super Mario Party is currently available on Nintendo Switch. Here’s a bit more on what the game has to offer:

“The original 4-player Mario Party series board game mode that fans love is back, and your friends and family are invited to the party! Freely walk the board: choose where to move, which Dice Block to roll, and how to win the most Stars in skill-based minigames. Wait till you see the 2 vs 2 mode with grid-based maps, the creative uses of the console, and the series’ first online minigame mode!

“Test your skills in sets of five minigames with the new mode, Mariothon, and see how you stack up against players across the globe in Online Mariothon. Whether you’re pedaling tricycles, flipping meat, or who knows what else, you’ll use Joy-Con controllers in clever ways across 80 new minigames; some are all-out free-for-alls, others are 2 vs 2, or even 1 vs 3! Toad’s Rec Room lets you pair up two Nintendo Switch systems, which you’ll lay side-by-side on a flat surface like a real tabletop game. That way you can play a mini baseball game, battle tanks in custom arenas, or even see who can match the most bananas by repositioning the systems however you see fit!”

What do you think about all of this? Is it a bit odd that Nintendo would release the first Super Mario Party update five months after launch? Are you concerned that there is only one item in the update? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

