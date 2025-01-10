New 3D Mario Game Leak Is Not What Fans Expected

A new 3D Mario Nintendo Switch 2 game leak is not quite what Nintendo fans expected. It has been seven years since the release of Super Mario Odyssey. This means it has been seven years since the last major 3D Mario game. This is a long wait for Nintendo fans, however, based on many previous rumors, many Nintendo fans have been anticipating this wait coming to an end. Many previous Nintendo rumors have not just claimed a new 3D Mario game is in development but that it is going to release alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. The latest report about the game — and the Nintendo Switch 2 — claims otherwise though.

According to this report, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release on March 3, 2025 with a $300 price point. The same report mentions that a new 3D Mario game will not be one of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games available alongside the console on March 3 though. Rather, the lineup will be headlined by Mario Kart 9 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

That said, there is something still for Nintendo fans looking forward to a new 3D Mario game to anticipate. The same report mentions that a new 3D Mario game will be revealed alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, which itself is supposedly being revealed on January 17. In other words, a new 3D Mario game is going to be revealed in exactly one week.

What the report does not mention is when the game will be released. Again, many Nintendo fans were expecting it to be the big Nintendo Switch 2 launch game — the Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — but if this new report is accurate that game will be Mario Kart 9.

While this has been the expectation based on rumors, it makes sense based on Nintendo’s strategy in the past. Super Mario Odyssey was notably not a Nintendo Switch launch game, but rather came out in October that year. Nintendo may be looking to repeat this strategy with its successor.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is all unofficial information at the moment. It specifically comes the way of Average Lucia Fanatic, an anonymous leaker but one gained attention in 2024 for accurate leaks on the PS5 Pro and the Nintendo Alarmo. That said, while the source has proven reliable in the recent past, they do not have an extensive past of leaks.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this new 3D Mario report. We do not anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.