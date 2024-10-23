Super Mario Party Jamboree Is Already on Sale After Less Than a Week

Super Mario Party Jamboree hasn’t even been available for a full week but it’s already on sale for Nintendo Switch. While the Mario Party series has always been a bit divisive amongst Nintendo fans, the consensus around Super Mario Party Jamboree is that it might be the franchise’s best installment. Over on Metacritic, Jamboree is currently sitting at a strong 82/100 aggregate score, which is the highest such score that a Mario Party game has ever received. Fans seem to be greatly enjoying it as well as it boasts a 9.1/10 user score from players. Now, for those who might be getting swept up in the excitement that surrounds Super Mario Party Jamboree, a new sale should be taken into consideration.

Over on Woot, Super Mario Party Jamboree is currently being offered for 20% less than its retail price. This means that the game is available to purchase for $47.99 rather than its typical $59.99 value. While it’s not a huge drop in price, it’s still an unexpected one given that Jamboree only just released. Best of all, since Woot is a retailer that belongs to Amazon, those who have Prime memberships can get free shipping on their order if they decide to make the purchase.

It’s worth stressing that this discount for Super Mario Party Jamboree is that much more unusual because it’s a first-party game from Nintendo. More often than not, it takes months or even years for Nintendo to ever mark down its own exclusives. Switch titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild all launched over seven years ago but still sell at a retail value of $60. As such, it’s truly odd that Mario Party Jamboree has already been hit with any sort of price cut this early. In all likelihood, there won’t be any better deals than this in the weeks and months ahead, so you might want to pounce on this sale now if you’re at all interested.

If you’re still on the fence about picking up Super Mario Party Jamboree and would like to learn more, you can check out a trailer from the game alongside its official description here:

Super Mario Party Jamboree

“Get ready for the biggest party yet in Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch. From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with over 110 minigames – the most of any Mario Party game to date!

With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search for stars in Rainbow Galleria, revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle from past titles and more.

Race across the party board in Koopathlon, a series-first 20-player online competition to see who can rack up the highest scores in minigames like the fast-paced Lane Change. The higher your score in each round, the faster you’ll get to the goal. Koopathlon is just one of a slew of additional modes – there’s something for every kind of Mario Party player to enjoy!”