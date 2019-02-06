Save 25% on ‘Super Mario Party’ and More for the Nintendo Switch

There is a huge sale on essential Nintendo Switch games happening at Walmart right now. If you don’t own Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey (Starter Pack Edition), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Starter Pack Edition), Splatoon 2 (Starter Pack Edition), and Mario Tennis Aces, you can grab them right here at Walmart for $45 (25% off) with free shipping or free store pickup.

The addition of Super Mario Party to this list is especially interesting since this is the first significant discount that we’ve ever seen on the title. Take advantage of it while you can (the deal is also available via Amazon). If you need an extra pair of Joy-Con to get the most out of the game, you can grab a set in neon red and neon blue at Walmart or on Amazon for $69 (14% off).

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, you can get the Pro Controller for $56.99 at Walmart with free shipping or store pickup, or at Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours).

Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.