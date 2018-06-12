Super Mario Party Revealed for Nintendo Switch

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Nintendo’s E3 presentation, the company started with big names like Pokemon and Xenoblade before pivoting to the party classic that everyone’s been playing for years. From what was shown during the trailer, you can play the game across multiple Nintendo Switches as we saw several players sitting outside and inside with their Switches propped up while playing against one another. Some game concepts that’ll be familiar to everyone who’s played Mario Party games in the past were shown on-screen as well as some new game designs for the upcoming party game.

Some of the characters that you’ll be able to play as were also featured in the trailer with familiar faces like Mario, Wario, Bowser, and others. You’ll also be able to play as a Goomba in Super Mario Party, so we’ll have to wait and see what the full lineup looks like to see if you can play as any of the other minor characters as well.

You’ll also notice that the new installation in the Super Mario series allows players to make full use of the Nintendo Switch’s innovativeness by allowing players to structuring their own fields to play the games on. During the tank game that was shown toward the beginning – a staple in the series that’s frequently appeared in some shape or form – we see the players setting their Switches perpendicular to each other to create a map where they can do battle. Once the field is set, the game begins, and players can move their characters between both Switches like it was one large screen.

One question that we don’t know yet is whether the game will be only local multiplayer or if there will also be an online option that’ll let players party with others around the world. It’s not a confirmed feature yet for the release, but there are already those online who are hoping that the full reveal of the game’s features includes news of an online option. Others just can’t wait to lose all of their friends again since someone has to emerge victorious in the Mario Party games.

NEW MARIO PARTY PLEASE HAVE ONLINE #NintendoE3 — #FreeWolf (@shofu) June 12, 2018

I CAN’T WAIT TO LOSE ALL MY FRIENDS PLAYING MARIO PARTY. #e32018 — joey noelle 🔜 E3✨ (@joeynoelle) June 12, 2018

Super Mario Party is scheduled to be released on the Nintendo Switch on October 5. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a 20% Prime discount.

