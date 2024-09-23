Super Mario RPG Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

The Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch is the lowest price it ever has been thanks to a new sale. A remake of the 1996 SNES classic of the same name, Super Mario RPG was released back in November of last year by developer ArtePiazza and Nintendo. Upon release, the remake got an 84 on Metacritic, a very respectable score. How well it sold, we don't know, but as Nintendo fans will know, Nintendo-made games rarely go on sale and when they do the discounts are rarely notable.

Right now though, for a limited time -- or more specifically, as supplies last -- retailer Woot has dropped the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game by 47%, the biggest discount it has ever received. As a result, it is only $31.99 for a limited time.

This deal is specifically for a brand-new physical copy of the game, which ships via Amazon. This also means shipping is free for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.

"Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone."

"Super Mario RPG has aged fantastically well, with great gameplay, a terrific story, and some excellent characterization," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "Developer ArtePiazza has added just enough quality of life improvements to refine the experience, while still maintaining the elements that made it a classic in the first place. For those that have never played it before, Super Mario RPG is a very easy recommendation, but those that have played through it a number of times over the last 27 years might find that there isn't enough new content to rationalize the $60."