Super Mario Theme Recreated Using Four Calculators, Because Why Not?

Welcome to the internet – where creativity and innovation knows no bounds and gamers find unique and interesting ways to amuse themselves while showing off their fandom pride. One YouTuber’s claim to fame is recreating iconic melodies using only calculators and other random objects. Their latest venture into musical recreation shows off the Super Mario theme in a slightly different light.

The YouTuber in question is ‘It’s A Small World’ and they recently uploaded the Super Mario take on their channel for fans to enjoy. It’s unorthadox but incredibly impressive. Never thought we’d say we were impressed by calculators, but here we are – take that, Math teacher from High School. Take a look for yourself to see how they pulled this off:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one commenter so aptly pointed out, “… and I thought writing ‘boobs’ on a calculator was amazing!” In the age of reimaginings of old classics and Nintendo working so hard to keep nostalgia alive with things like the SNES and NES Classic Minis, it’s kind of fun to reminisce in this way. Odd, but enjoyable.

You can watch more videos by this channel here, including the ‘Despacito’ cover using water and glass that nobody really wanted but we’re here for anyway. Others videos included gives a creative nod to franchises like Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Pirates of the Caribbean. What did you think about this mathematical rendition of Super Mario? Love it or leave it?