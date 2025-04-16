Leaked Zombie Doctor Strange Skin Is Finally Coming to Marvel Rivals

Since Marvel Rivals launched last year, leakers and dataminers have been hard at work previewing every skin and character they could find. One early leak featured a Zombie Doctor Strange skin from the Multiverse of Madness movie. This info was first revealed in December 2024, and many players have likely all but forgotten it was ever going to be a thing. Now, NetEase is finally letting gamers live their Zombie Doctor Strange dreams with the new Doctor Strange skin arriving on April 17th at 7 PM PDT / 10 PM EDT.

Much like the ongoing list of leaked X-Men characters, just because something shows up in leaks doesn’t mean we’ll see it in-game any time soon. It’s been quite a wait for the zombified version of Doctor Strange to arrive in Marvel Rivals, but at last, the wait is almost over. The new Doctor Strange skin is fittingly called Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness after the title of the movie it comes from. This latest MCU-inspired skin features the zombified version of the Sorcerer Supreme in all his horrifying undead glory. There’s plenty of jump scare-esque animations that pay homage to the shades of horror the MCU delivered with Multiverse of Madness.

“This time it’s gonna take more than killing me to kill me.”

This skin arrives alongside a new Yatsukahagi skin for Peni Parker, which should main the players who’ve been begging for new looks for the spider-girl happy. Both will be available in the Marvel Rivals shop starting at 7 PM PDT / 10 PM EDT on April 17th. Both should be available in the Costumes area of the shop at that time.

What Will the New Doctor Strange & Peni Parker Skins Cost?

The price for the Zombie Doctor Strange skin hasn’t been officially revealed by NetEase and will likely only be confirmed once the item is available for purchase. However, we do already have one existing Multiverse of Madness skin for Scarlet Witch, which is set at 1,800 units. That said, not all MCU movie skins cost the same, and some of them fall into the more pricey Legendary tier. In fact, leakers like @MarvelRivalsIntel suggest it will indeed be a new Legendary Skin, landing it among the rarer and therefore more pricey costumes available. If that’s the case, it will probably cost more like 2,200 Units.

As for Peni Parker’s new skin, it does not appear to be a Legendary skin. So, we can expect that it will fall in the lower price range for new Marvel Rivals costumes, somewhere in the range of 1,600-1,800 Units. This does mean Peni Parker mains are still waiting for a new, Legendary costume for the character.

For those looking for a new skin in Marvel Rivals at no cost, don’t forget to complete matches to earn a free Scarlet Witch skin this season. There are also a few ongoing promotions, including the current round of Marvel Rivals Twitch drops noted above, that can earn you some free in-game perks, as well.

Are you excited to play as Zombie Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals? Or have the recent nerfs got you choosing a different main? Let us know in the comments below!