Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Coming to PC This Month

In October, Sega released Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on consoles. An HD upgrade of a Nintendo Wii launch title, Banana Blitz HD offered a handful of upgrades and improvements on the original game. In addition to upgraded visuals, Banana Blitz HD added online leaderboards, an all-new Decathlon Mode and an improved control scheme. Banana Blitz HD wasn’t exactly the new game that fans of the franchise have long been clamoring for, but it certainly helped fill the void. In just a few short days, PC gamers will also get a chance to get their fix when the title arrives December 11th!

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD is rolling its way on to Steam on December 10, 2019, and pre-orders are available now! The monkeys’ Steam debut comes with full controller / keyboard+mouse support, unlocked framerates, a BANANA MOUSE CURSOR, and more!https://t.co/AytJvFymMZ pic.twitter.com/omMuVuPD1w — SEGA (@SEGA) December 4, 2019

In addition to the enhancements the console versions boasted, Banana Blitz HD will be optimized for PC. The game will offer full controller support, as well as support for keyboard and mouse. Players who use the latter will even discover a banana mouse cursor in the game!

Last week, Banana Blitz HD director Masao Shirosaki made headlines after stating in an interview with Crunchyroll his desire to make either a new game in the franchise, or a remake of the first two games. Since Super Monkey Ball and Super Monkey Ball 2 have long been held in high regard by critics and fans alike, the news was exciting for a lot of fans. However, others argued that Sega is essentially holding these games hostage, since Banana Blitz was considered to be inferior to those other titles. That said, sales have always been used by publishers as a gauge to see what fans want more of. That frustration is understandable, but this certainly isn’t anything new in the world of video games.

The PC version of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will retail for $29.99. The game will be offered at a discounted rate of $23.99, however, for those who purchase the game before December 17th.

Are you planning on checking out Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD? Or would you prefer an all-new Monkey Ball game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!