Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Reveals Hello Kitty DLC

The upcoming video game Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania has been announcing various guest characters like Morgana from Persona 5 that will appear in the eponymous ball ever since the title was first announced, and while these have so far been from SEGA titles, today's announcement that Hello Kitty will be a DLC character more or less blows the door wide open for guests of all sorts. The Hello Kitty DLC is set to be available at launch on October 5th for $4.99.

In addition to the ability to play as Hello Kitty, the DLC apparently turns the bananas in the video game into apples instead. SEGA has indicated that there are still more guest characters to reveal but that Hello Kitty is "one of the final members to join the monkey gang," so there are likely not that many left to announce. You can check out what Hello Kitty looks like in action in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for yourself in the below embedded trailer:

The adorable @HelloKitty is rolling into the world of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania! 🍌 As Hello Kitty says, "You can never have too many friends!" 🎀#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #HelloKitty pic.twitter.com/P2BtsLXP4k — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) September 1, 2021

As noted above, the Hello Kitty DLC for Super Monkey Banana Mania is set to be available at launch for $4.99 on all platforms. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania itself is set to release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 5th. It will cost $39.99 on consoles and $29.99 on PC. A Digital Deluxe version will cost $49.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Super Monkey Ball franchise right here.

