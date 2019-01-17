Hackers Find More Proof That Super Nintendo Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

A few days ago, classic gaming fans got excited over the news that Super Nintendo games could be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service, including hit titles like Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario World 2, Kirby Super Star and more. Well, buckle up, because even more evidence has been uncovered.

A video game archaeologist (that’s a job we wish we had!) by the name of OtherEhm recently posted a new tweet uncovering some text datamined by hackers within the code of the Switch Online service. And in it is a very clear description of what sounds like Super Mario World– which means Nintendo could be preparing to debut SNES games on the service sooner rather than later!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the text, the description reads, “There’s no time for vacation when Bowser and his Koopalings are up to no good. During a vacation in Dinosaur Land, Princess Toadstool gets kidnapped and a spell is cast on the inhabitants of the island. When they stumble upon Yoshi, a young dinosaur, Mario and Luigi learn that Bowser is responsible for the terrible misdeeds.

“Now, Yoshis are trapped in magical eggs that Bowser has hidden throughout seven castles. Many hidden paths aid Mario in making his way to Bowser’s castle, completing ares and finding all 96 exits.

“Discover ites, including a feather that gives Mario a cape that allows him to fly and a flower that lets him shoot fireballs, in layers upon layers of 2-D scrolling landscapes. You can even ride Yoshi and swallow your enemies!”

What’s more, there’s also a hint of another SNES classic, the activity-laden PilotWings, being included as well.

Again, Nintendo hasn’t officially said anything on this just yet. BUT there’s still a few days left in January for a Nintendo Direct to take place, and it could be there that they make something official. We’ll keep an eye out on what the publisher has in mind to announce.

But, Yoshi’s Island…we can’t wait to jump back in!

Nintendo Switch Online is available now on Nintendo Switch.