Super Nintendo World to Include Score-Tracking Wristbands

New details about Universal’s plans for the Super Nintendo World theme park have revealed that the attraction will utilize some sort of wristband attendees can use to interact with the park’s attractions. News of this them park perk comes from Universal Parks & Resorts chairmen and CEO Tom Williams who spoke at a media conference about the company’s plans. This wristband will apparently keep track of attendees’ “scores” as well while they navigate the park’s Nintendo-themed points of interest.

During a talk at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media Communications & Entertainment Conference, Williams imparted unto those there some insights into Universal’s big Super Nintendo attraction. Nintendo fans still know precious little about the park, but some interesting details did emerge from the conference including the talks of the wristband. When asked if the park’s opening in Universal Studios Japan was on track and if there were any details which could be shared, Williams said that it was on track and discussed the wristband feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The whole land is interactive, and you’re going to have a wristband,” Williams said at the conference, those comments seen in the transcript here. “It’s got the big red Mario symbol on it. It’s — by the way, the wristband is supercool. It’s all magnetic. You slap it at your wrist, and it just snaps on, and it won’t come off.”

It’d basically just be a neat souvenir from the event if that’s all it was, but there’s more to it than that. Williams continued to say attendees could use this bracelet to interact with “the entire land, which is built on 3 different levels.” The CEO also referenced some of the most iconic parts of Nintendo’s catalogue of characters and locations like Bowser and Princess Peach’s Castle while saying people would be able to use the wristbands to keep track of scores earned in various games. Williams confirmed the wristbands have a “score-keeping capability” though he didn’t elaborate on how that would work.

The first of Universal’s Nintendo-themed parks is said to open in Japan in Spring 2020, according to Williams, and beyond that, Universal will be “taking it everywhere.” Williams couldn’t provide a date for when the company would open such a park in the United States but said “you can count on it” coming to the United States.

To read through all the questions and answers about Universal’s plans for Super Nintendo World, you can peek through the transcript here.