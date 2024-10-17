Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe Sets Opening Date

We’ve known for a while now that Universal Epic Universe will open in 2025, but we now have a specific day. This morning, Universal set a May 22, 2025 opening date for the amusement park, which will feature five different worlds for visitors to explore. The park’s major highlight is Super Nintendo World, which will feature rides and attractions based on some of the most popular video games of all-time. The first version of Super Nintendo World in North America had previously opened at Universal Studios Hollywood, but this version will have a little more for visitors to see and do.

In Super Nintendo World, visitors can check out a ride based on Mario Kart, as well as Nintendo-themed restaurants and shops. As previously revealed, the Epic Universe version of Super Nintendo World will not just feature content based on the Super Mario franchise; it will also include a section based on Donkey Kong Country. The Donkey Kong Country area will feature a roller coaster meant to simulate the mine cart levels from the Super Nintendo games, with sections that look like the cart is jumping over broken tracks. There has been speculation that Nintendo and Universal will continue to expand on their partnership with some kind of Zelda content, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

In addition to Super Nintendo World, Epic Universe will feature areas based on Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, and the Dark Universe. The Dark Universe is the most surprising of these inclusions, as it seems to be loosely based on the failed cinematic universe of the same name. Several years ago, Universal attempted to relaunch its classic Universal Monsters brand in a connected universe, but the attempt fizzled out after the failure of The Mummy (2017). However, the name and concept seems to be making a comeback through the Epic Universe park.

While most sections of Epic Universe are based on various properties, there is one wholly original area that has nothing to do with any previous video games or films. The fifth and final area of Epic Universe is called Celestial Park. According to Universal’s official website, Celestial Park will focus on “sensory delights for all to enjoy together.” This area will feature a lot of greenery and fountains, but visitors can also check out the new Stardust Racers coaster, as well.

All in all, Universal Epic Universe is looking like a pretty exciting new theme park! The Nintendo content is bound to be the biggest draw, especially since it will offer more to see than the version in California. However, it seems like the park should have lots for everyone to enjoy beyond that section. Now that we have an official opening date, hopefully we’ll start to see and learn more over the the next seven months.

