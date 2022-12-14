Universal Studios Reveals Grand Opening Date for Super Nintendo World

Universal Studios has revealed the grand opening date for its brand new, highly anticipated Super Nintendo World. For years, Nintendo fans have been wondering when they'd be able to do things like play Mario Kart in real life and Super Nintendo World helps fulfill those fantasies. Although there is already a Super Nintendo World in Japan, that's not terribly accessible to those living in the United States. Thankfully, Universal Studios and Nintendo have been working to bring Super Nintendo World to the States via Universal Studios Hollywood. It's been a long wait, but the time is finally almost here for fans to go visit the park.

Universal Studios has confirmed that its Super Nintendo World park in California will open on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The park will largely center around Mario and his allies (and foes) with the main attraction being Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, a ride enhanced with augmented reality elements to help immerse you into Mario Kart tracks. The ride has multiple outcomes as you compete against Team Bowser as Team Mario in an effort to collect coins and win the Golden Cup. Other interactions include Bowser's Castle, the Toadstool Cafe which will include themed-gourmet meals perfected by Toad himself (who will also greet guests at the door), a Mario-themed retail store, and even activities around the park that involve punching real ? blocks from the games and a boss battle with Bowser Jr.. Needless to say, it sounds pretty exciting and will almost certainly be something Nintendo fans will enjoy. You can check out a trailer for the park by clicking here.

It's unclear if Super Nintendo World will ever expand to feature other Nintendo characters like Kirby, Link, or Zelda, but if this is successful, it doesn't seem out of the question. As of right now, the park seems to focus on Mario and will likely be doing so as part of Universal's upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, which releases just a couple of short months after the park opens.

Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17th, 2023.