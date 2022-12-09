New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Revealed

The Super Mario Bros. Movie got a new clip from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment this week during The Game Awards to give Super Mario fans one of their best looks yet at Chris Pratt as Mario as well as other characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. This new reveal follows the first teaser trailer that was released back in October and full trailers that followed it soon afterwards. The film itself is scheduled to be released on April 7th, so we should expect plenty more teases like this one during the leadup to that release.

Prior to the reveal at The Game Awards, people were expecting a trailer, but we ended up getting a clip instead, a reveal which was confirmed shortly after the show got underway. You can check out that footage from the movie below:

Wahoo! @KeeganMKey is here to share an exclusive clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie! #TheGameAwards #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/UBlJTSABrX — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

For the most part, people seemed to be largely in favor of what parts of The Super Mario Bros. Movie have been shown off so far. After the first teaser trailer was released, people praised the Mushroom Kingdom setting as well as what could be seen of the animation style. Characters like Jack Black as Bowser and Toad actor Keegan-Michael Key in particular got shoutouts for what we saw of their performances.

People were not so kind, however, to Pratt and his take on Mario. Pratt's talked about his role as Mario many times over by now, and while it was confirmed that Pratt wouldn't be lending an Italian accent to the character, people were perhaps expecting a bit more from the role. Based on what was shown initially, people criticized the Mario performance as just being Pratt's voice coming from Mario, but that might not be a dealbreaker to everyone.

Of course, it was somewhat expected that this trailer would release soon. It was confirmed recently that Keegan-Michael Key, the voice of Toad in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, would be present at The Game Awards. It wasn't said at the time what Key would be bringing with him be that a new trailer or just some hype for the new movie, but people were expecting something regardless following that tease.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to head to theaters on April 7th.