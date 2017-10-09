Super Retro-Cade Looks to Rival SNES Classic With Over 90 Games for $60

Were you unable to get your hands on a Super NES Classic Edition? Craving those old-school console hits, but don’t fancy dropping $90 to play them on the big screen? Retro-Bit has your back! The newly revealed Super Retro-Cade will be coming this holiday season, packed with over 90 classics, for only $59.99. From the official announcement:

“Bring the power of an arcade to your home with the Super Retro-Cade plug and play console by Retro-Bit. Packed with over 90 popular retro games from Capcom, Data East and others! This collection includes fan favorites such as Mega Man 2, Joe & Mac, Bad Dudes, Strider, BurgerTime, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Final Fight, and more!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer features several fantastic Super Nintendo games that we’d expect to see in a premium product. Super Ghouls and Ghosts, Mega Man, Forgotten Worlds, Final Fight… These are all games that will bring your living room to life with classic co-op and single player action! This isn’t a barebones emulator, either. The Super Retro-Cade promises all of the features you’d expect from a modern machine:

Intuitive User Interface

“Find your games with ease. Browse the entire game library with smart filters allowing you to sort by favorites, genres, platforms, and publishers.”

Save States

“Never lose your progress again with internal save states. Pick up the action where you left off with this built-in feature. Want to transfer your progress? The SD card slot allows you even more ways to save.”

USB Controllers Included

“Play your favorite 2-player games with the included 10 ft. Super Retro Controllers. The 6 button USB controllers are also compatible with your Mac and PC.”

Yeah, we know: it’s not an adorable little Super Nintendo. But for $30 off and a larger lineup of games, the value is undeniable! We’ll keep you guys updated with release date details and additional games added to the roster. In the meantime, you can learn more here.