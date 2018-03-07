Super Seducer PS4 Release Cancelled, “We Need to Hide This Game Under a Rock and Starve It”

When Super Seducer was first announced for PC, the weirdly intertwined game involving real-time video footage and odd dating simulation was met with confused enthusiasm. It was one of those titles that was so bad it was almost good? The sheer outlandish nature and cheesy context makes this game almost a novelty but it looks like we aren’t the only ones having trouble taking it seriously. In fact, Sony doesn’t even want it anymore.

The “professional” pick-up artist’s game was originally planned to make its way onto the PlayStation 4 console, but it looks like Sony just wasn’t impressed and are pulling it from their 2018 line-up. The PlayStation camp has officially announced their withdrawal in a statement to Motherboard stating that PS4 players will just have to look elsewhere for romantic advice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the game’s creator, Richard La Ruina, responded to the pull-out (er …), he told Motherboard that his comment is not to comment. This comes after many anti-harassment organizations have publicly stated their displeasure with the game, including statements such as “we need to hide this game under a rock and starve it.”

For now, the game is available on Steam for better or worse. For more about the game, as per its official description:

Super Seducer is the world’s most realistic seduction simulator. It puts you in everyday scenarios (a coffee shop, the office, a bar) and lets you do practically whatever you want, to see how it plays out with beautiful women.

As you make your moves, renowned seduction guru Richard La Ruina (featured in Maxim, Men’s Health, The BBC, Piers Morgan) provides you with feedback for every choice you make, delving into the psychology and the hundreds of hidden secrets that separate seduction masters from everybody else.

Here’s the bottom line: if you make the right choices in the game, you’ll make the right choices in your life.

So, if you’ve ever run out of things to say, gotten stuck in the friend zone, or don’t know when to make your move – then this game will transform your love life forever.

It doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, or what you look like – by the time you’re finished playing Super Seducer you’ll be able to attract and keep women who previously seemed unattainable.

Key Features: