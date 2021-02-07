Super Smash Bros. Melee Player Manages to Hit Every Name in the Credits

Super Smash Bros. Melee player Martin "Porky" Zarate has managed to hit every single name in the popular Nintendo video game's credits, almost 20 years after it released. If you weren't aware, there is a little minigame as the credits play out for the single-player mode where folks can try to tag the names that fly past, and while folks have come close in the past, the full 190 hits had not previously been officially recorded. Until this past week, that is.

Zarate's world-record run at the credits, which you can check out above, was apparently instigated after a $3,000 bounty was publicly put out by Nathaniel Bandy for someone to complete the task under a relatively straightforward set of conditions to prevent cheating. Original hardware, gameplay capture, and so on were necessary with a deadline of March 31st. Bandy has since acknowledged Zarate's successful completion of the bounty.

- Must be done on console (Gamecube/Wii)

- Use of Controller must be Verified (Controller cam, live streaming, etc)

- Gameplay must be captured (Capture card or recording screen works)

- Deadline is March 31st, 2021 (Honestly just for the memes) Best of luck to those that try! — Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) January 23, 2021

Zarate told Polygon that the impressive accomplishment took around 50 hours in total. "The most challenging part would be the voice actors, they come in all different directions and there is no room for error," he told the outlet. "After you get the hardest part of the credits, you gonna stay composed and hit the rest."

