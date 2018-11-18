This ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Nintendo 64 Intro Remake Is A Nostalgia Rush

All the way back in 1999, Nintendo released Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 64, the game that kicked off one of the most beloved and popular Nintendo series, and a game many have a nostalgic place for in their heart.

And if you’re in need of an injection of nostalgia, this new fan-made Super Smash Bros. video is just what Dr. Mario ordered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A YouTube channel by the name of “Jabox” has recreated the Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 64 intro using assets from both Smash 4 and the upcoming Ultimate. Complete with the original roster, it may just be the most nostalgic thing you’ll watch this year if you’re a fan of the platform fighting series.

Here’s the remake:

And here’s the original:

For those that don’t know: Super Smash Bros., at the time, was a platform fighting game created by Masahiro Sakurai (who has directed every game in the series since) that featured popular characters from different Nintendo franchises.

What made the game so revolutionary for its time was how its gameplay of knocking opponents off a stage differed from the conventional gameplay of depleting health bars.

Released in 1999 via the Nintendo 64, the game notably had a small budget, and was actually originally only released in Japan, but was eventually brought to a worldwide audience following its domestic success.

The game was a massive hit, and prompted Nintendo to make it into a series of the same name. In 2001, Nintendo released Super Smash Bros. Melee via the GameCube, which is widely considered the best entry in the series to date. A third installment, Brawl, followed in 2008 via the Wii, and then a fourth installment was released in 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

And now, in 2018, the series is poised to continue with the fifth release in the franchise, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which notably contains every fighter and stage — plus new ones of each — that has appeared in past entries. And if you weren’t hyped to play it, I imagine watching the above intro remake has fixed that.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch.