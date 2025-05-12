Super Smash Bros. Fans Divided About New Redesigns Being in the Next Game

Super Smash Bros. fans are divided about new redesigns being in the next Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch 2. What the future of Super Smash Bros. looks likes following Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains a mystery. Of course, there will be another Super Smash Bros. game, but when and what it will be remains to be seen. Right now, all signs point to it being very far away though. While there is still no official word of the next Smash game that hasn’t stopped fans of the Nintendo series from speculating like mad over it. To this end, fans recently speculated over what recent redesigns will feature.

The most notable and contentious Nintendo redesign since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is its redesign of Donkey Kong. This new design is not only used in the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza, but it is being used in Mario Kart World. And it will presumably be used in the next Super Smash Bros. game as the standard design of Donkey Kong going forward. In addition to this, there have been recent redesigns of Samus in Metroid Dread and the upcoming Metroid Prime 4. And of course, there are the Zelda redesigns in Tears of the Kingdom to consider.

As you would expect, Super Smash Bros. fans have a wide array of opinions on these redesigns, but many agree the Donkey Kong redesign is guaranteed to be in the game. The others though, there is more debate on.

“I think Samus will be based on Metroid Dread and Shulk will still be standard XB1 Shulk but otherwise yeah,” reads the top comment on the post above. “And add Tears of the Kingdom Link and Bayonetta 3 Bayonetta.”

While this is the most popular comment, and probably mostly accurate, there is one issue which is that redesigning Link would require more than just changing how he looks, but how he plays, which could be a stumbling block for it happening.

“Please for the love of God don’t do that to the Zelda characters,” reads another comment. Another comment adds: “Honestly love the Donkey Kong design, he actually looks like he has personality.”

All of this is to say, there are going to be lots of opinions — and probably some blowback — when the next Super Smash Bros. game is revealed and released based on which characters it does and doesn’t go with a modern redesign for.

With speculation that the next Super Smash Bros. game may reboot the series after Ultimate took it to its peak, it is possible for a metric ton of reworkings and redesigns to happen. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.