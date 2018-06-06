Rumor: Super Smash Bros. Could Be Getting Solid Snake, Minecraft

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo just a week away, a lot of fans are looking forward to what Nintendo has to reveal. We’ll definitely be seeing something Super Smash Bros. related. But the real question is…what?

Back in May, we reported a rumor that several new characters could be joining the fray, including Ridley from Metroid; Simon Belmont from Castlevania; and others. But now a new report has surfaced from that same user, suggesting not only the return of one of the series’ best characters, but also a possible universe from…Microsoft?

Over on Reddit, the user, Vergeben, reported that Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid franchise could be reintroduced to the game. This follows the previous report that the Ice Climbers could be making a comeback. Both of these characters have been pretty popular with fans back in “the day” but were notably absent from Smash Bros. on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. So seeing them make a comeback would be a welcome surprise.

But here’s the interesting part of that rumor. Vergeben suggests that we’ll see Minecraft involved with Smash Bros. to some extent. It’s unknown just what will show up, though. Steve as a playable character? (With the announcer saying, “STEVE!”, even.) A Minecraft background. A pickaxe in place of a hammer? Your guess is as good as hours.

While Vergeben has gotten some reports right in the past, like predicting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Injustice 2, he’s not always 100 percent accurate. He also noted that Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite would get a second season with X-Men characters and, welp, that didn’t happen.

So take this rumor with a light grain of salt. However, if Nintendo were able to make an agreement with Microsoft to include Minecraft, imagine who else would show up to the party. We could see Banjo Kazooie make their debut and beat a few opponents senseless with power moves; or, for that matter, if we’re really letting our imagination run wild, what’s to stop Halo‘s Master Chief from getting his Smash on?

We’ll know soon enough who’s officially coming to the game, as Super Smash Bros. will play an integral part during Nintendo’s Direct special next Tuesday. We’ll provide all the details at that time.

Super Smash Bros. is set to debut on Nintendo Switch later this year.