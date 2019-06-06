Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter May Be Banjo-Kazooie

It looks like Banjo-Kazooie may be following Joker as the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter, or at least that’s what one industry insider appears to be teasing. Recently on video game forum Reset Era, user Shinobi602, pretty heavily teased that the mascot platformer from yesteryear is poised to make his return via Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Shinobi602 never outright says the character is coming to the game, but it’s about as blatant of a tease as you’ll get.

“Been awhile since we saw Banjo in anything. Hope we’re in for a smashing good time,” wrote the Reset Era user. As you can see, the usage of “smashing” is a pretty big hat tip towards the platform fighter from Nintendo.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. It’s possible this is nothing more than trolling, and it’s also possible Shinobi602’s information is incorrect. He’s normally a pretty reliable source, but until you hear from the mouth of Nintendo, don’t get too excited.

As you may know, Banjo-Kazooie’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may not be the only E3 announcement we get involving the series. There’s been rumors and reports for awhile now that a new entry in the series or a remake of the original is in the works. Just this weeka merchandising company seemingly teased a new game from the series will be revealed at the show.

Thankfully, E3 is right around the corner, so Banjo-Kazooie fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out if there is anything to all of this teasing. Last year, there was a lot of similar teasing and rumors going into E3 2018, and Banjo-Kazooie fans came out empty handed. In other words, if you have a sense of deja vu, it’s because this happened last year too.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Banjo-Kazooie in Smash or is it new game or bust?