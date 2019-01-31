‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Has Already Sold Over 12 Million Copies

Even though it only came out a few weeks ago, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch is already on pace to become the best-selling Nintendo game ever. And today, the company filled us in on sales stats to let us know just how it was doing.

After initially clearing out five million units in the first three days alone, Nintendo reports that the game has now managed to sell over 12 million copies since its release worldwide. That's huge, especially since its best-selling Switch game to date, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, took nearly two years just to reach 15 million units sold.

And chances are sales will pick up even further with downloadable characters joining the fray. As you may have heard, Piranha Plant has already joined the rumble; and pretty soon, Persona 5's Joker will also be on board fairly soon, with four other mystery characters to follow.

As noted above, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is clearly the best-selling game on the Switch with 15.02 million units sold thus far; with Super Mario Odyssey in second place with 13.76 million units.

But another real surprise is how well Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee have sold, clearing out 10 million units already. That speaks volumes for the new game that's being prepared for release later this year, which will go back to its traditional adventure roots.

Here's the top ten best selling list straight from Nintendo:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 15.02 million units Super Mario Odyssey – 13.76 million units Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 12.08 million units The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 11.68 million units Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! – 10.00 million units Splatoon 2 – 8.27 million units Super Mario Party – 5.30 million units 1-2 Switch – 2.86 million units Mario Tennis Aces – 2.53 million units Kirby: Star Allies – 2.42 million units

As far as what the big hits will be for 2019, outside of Smash's continued success and the forthcoming Pokemon game, it's hard to tell. But Animal Crossing should find a large community; and Luigi's Mansion should have a decent following as well. We'll see how the year goes.

But congrats to Sakurai and his team for their quick success with Smash. We're looking forward to even more fights in the future!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via Nintendo eShop.

